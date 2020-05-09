WhatsApp may soon allow users to use one account on multiple devices

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will allow users to connect their WhatsApp account to multiple devices.

The multi-device support feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo who shared details about the same. The feature will let users connect their WhatsApp account on multiple devices such as smartphone and tablets at a single time.

Currently, WhatsApp allows the user to access the app only on one device at a time for a single account. Even for WhatsApp web, a user can access the account when connected to the app on the phone. The new feature is likely to provide multi-device support independent of each device for a single account.

More details are yet to be known as the company keeps pushing beta releases over the coming months. However, according to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the messaging service will prompt users to connect a new device over Wi-Fi.

Likely new features

According to the report, this is likely to speed up the download of chat history on to the new device. WhatsApp is likely to copy the user’s chat history on to a new device.

The report also shared snapshots of WhatsApp’s new Linked Devices screen. The display message of the Linked Devices features reads, “Use WhatsApp on other devices. Send or receive messages from your browser computer or Facebook portal."

The message is followed by a "Link a new device" button at the bottom.

According to the report, the Multi-Device feature is not yet available. WhatsApp is likely to release the feature for beta versions in the upcoming months.