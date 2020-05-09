Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
WhatsApp may soon allow users to use one account on multiple devices
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will allow users to connect their WhatsApp account to multiple devices.
The multi-device support feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo who shared details about the same. The feature will let users connect their WhatsApp account on multiple devices such as smartphone and tablets at a single time.
Currently, WhatsApp allows the user to access the app only on one device at a time for a single account. Even for WhatsApp web, a user can access the account when connected to the app on the phone. The new feature is likely to provide multi-device support independent of each device for a single account.
More details are yet to be known as the company keeps pushing beta releases over the coming months. However, according to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the messaging service will prompt users to connect a new device over Wi-Fi.
Likely new features
According to the report, this is likely to speed up the download of chat history on to the new device. WhatsApp is likely to copy the user’s chat history on to a new device.
The report also shared snapshots of WhatsApp’s new Linked Devices screen. The display message of the Linked Devices features reads, “Use WhatsApp on other devices. Send or receive messages from your browser computer or Facebook portal."
The message is followed by a "Link a new device" button at the bottom.
According to the report, the Multi-Device feature is not yet available. WhatsApp is likely to release the feature for beta versions in the upcoming months.
