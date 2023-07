WhatsApp is rolling out ‘channel notification’ feature for Android and iOS users, per Wabetainfo blog.

As per the above screenshot, the new feature is available now to some beta testers. It shows a new prompt informing them about the non-availability of channels.

Users have an option to receive notification when the channel becomes available for them.

WhatsApp channels are currently restricted to users in Singapore and Colombia.

