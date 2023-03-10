WhatsApp rolls out push name within chat list feature, starting today, compatible with WhatsApp beta version, as per a blog post in Wabetainfo.

The new feature in WhatsApp brings the ability to push name over the phone number by swapping numbers and names within the message bubble in group chats.

As seen in the screenshot, every text from an unknown contact in a group chat, the push name now appears instead of the phone number within the chat list. Keep in mind that the push name may appear instead of the phone number even in different sections of the app, for example, the group participants list.

Even with the push names feature, phone number is not hidden for group members as it is still visible within the chat bubble.