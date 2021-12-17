WhatsApp to redesign in-app camera for android smartphones

WhatsApp is working to redesign in-app cameras on Android smartphones, according to WABetaInfo. The report also mentioned that this new update brings a new redesigned in-app camera. It will also bring a new redesigned flash and switch camera buttons. One can open recent media by tapping the image placed at the lower left corner, the report added. WhatsApp is releasing the 2.22.1.2 beta update, about the in-app camera, according to WABetaInfo.

The report added an image in which the flash button will be moved to the top right corner. The image also hinted that the swipe up to gallery option is being removed. The flash button is placed at the top right corner and the switch camera button is placed at the bottom right corner.

Earlier, the messaging platform has also enrolled views once image and video option get updated. The app also allows users to create skin-tone combinations for couple emojis.