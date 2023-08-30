WhatsApp has released an updated app for Mac, following a similar upgrade for Windows earlier this year. It also allows you to join ongoing group calls, access your call history, and receive call notifications even when the app is closed.

The redesigned interface is tailored for Mac users, enhancing productivity with features like easy file sharing through drag-and-drop in chats and improved chat history access.

Importantly, WhatsApp maintains its commitment to privacy with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the security of your personal messages and calls. You can download the new WhatsApp app for Mac from WhatsApp.com, with availability on the App Store coming soon.

