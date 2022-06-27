WhatsApp working on creating orders on Desktop

WhatsApp is working on a slew of features. The business account users on WhatsApp will soon have an ‘Orders’ chat shortcut to create orders for their customers.
The feature limited to business accounts for WhatsApp Desktop beta is in the works and will then expand to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future, WABetaInfo reported. A new ‘create order’ section pops up when users tap the shortcut feature, allowing them to add items to the order and quantity, and it will automatically calculate the subtotal.
WhatsApp is also gradually rolling out a feature to let businesses track their ads under a new tab called ‘Advertise on Facebook’.
According to WABetaInfo, businesses can view a list of ads configured for the ‘Click to WhatsApp’ section and track them in detail on Facebook. A future update is expected to provide the ability to track ads within the WhatsApp section itself without having to open Facebook.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.