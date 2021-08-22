WhatsApp working on multi-device 2.0 to let users add iPad as new linked device: Report

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
WhatsApp working on multi-device 2.0 to let users add iPad as new linked device: Report
WhatsApp's multi-device 2.0 is currently under development
WhatsApp is working on multi-device 2.0, according to reports.
The Facebook-owned messaging platform in July had announced the roll-out of multi-device capability with up to four non phone devices and one smartphone.
The platform is working on multi-device 2.0 which will enable users to use iPad as a new linked device, according to a report from WABetaInfo.
WhatsApp will have a native app for iPad which will work independently. For those who have WhatsApp beta for iOS, these users will automatically have the iPad version in the future.
It is also planning to add support for Android tablets for multi-device on WhatsApp for Android, the report added.
WhatsApp's multi-device 2.0 is currently under development and it will be released in a future update.
In July, WhatsApp announced the rollout of a limited public beta test for WhatsApp’s updated multi-device capability.
"With this new capability, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other nonphone devices simultaneously even if your phone battery is dead," Facebook had explained in a post.
"Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect. Importantly, we have developed new technologies to maintain end-to-end encryption while still managing to sync your data such as contact names, chat archives, starred messages, and more across devices," it added.
It is initially testing the experience with a small group of users from its existing beta program as it gears up for expanding the capability for more users.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE