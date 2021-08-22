WhatsApp working on multi-device 2.0 to let users add iPad as new linked device: Report

WhatsApp is working on multi-device 2.0, according to reports.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform in July had announced the roll-out of multi-device capability with up to four non phone devices and one smartphone.

The platform is working on multi-device 2.0 which will enable users to use iPad as a new linked device, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp will have a native app for iPad which will work independently. For those who have WhatsApp beta for iOS, these users will automatically have the iPad version in the future.

It is also planning to add support for Android tablets for multi-device on WhatsApp for Android, the report added.

WhatsApp's multi-device 2.0 is currently under development and it will be released in a future update.

In July, WhatsApp announced the rollout of a limited public beta test for WhatsApp’s updated multi-device capability.

"With this new capability, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other nonphone devices simultaneously even if your phone battery is dead," Facebook had explained in a post.

"Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect. Importantly, we have developed new technologies to maintain end-to-end encryption while still managing to sync your data such as contact names, chat archives, starred messages, and more across devices," it added.

It is initially testing the experience with a small group of users from its existing beta program as it gears up for expanding the capability for more users.