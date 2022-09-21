YouTube announces Creator Music to shop music and share revenue

YouTube has announced a new offering called ‘creator music’ at its ‘Made on YouTube’ event. This comes after the platform announced its plan to monetise short videos and revamp its partner program. The ‘creator music’ offering will have a large catalogue of songs for creators to browse and use in their long-form videos, according to reports.

Creators can choose to share revenue from their content with music rights holders under the new revenue-sharing option. Creator Music will provide access to a range of tracks, either available for free or with a licensing cost.

According to YouTube, the offering is entering the beta testing phase and will launch in the US market following which it will expand to other markets in 2023.

In addition, the platform plans to bring advertisements in its short-form videos — YouTube Shorts — and provide 45 per cent of the revenue to creators.

