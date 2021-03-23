YouTube is testing automated list of products detected in videos on the platform

YouTube is testing a new feature that enables an automated list of products detected in videos uploaded to the platform.

“We are experimenting with a new feature that displays a list of products detected in some videos, as well as related products,” YouTube said in a post.

“The feature will appear in between the recommended videos, to viewers scrolling below the video player. The goal is to help people explore more videos and information about those products on YouTube,” it said.

The feature is currently being tested for users watching videos in the United States.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform has been testing and expanding e-commerce features for users. Earlier this year, it began testing a new way for viewers to discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos. It piloted the test with select creators.

“Creators in this pilot can add certain products to their videos. Viewers can then see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video. From there, viewers can explore each product’s page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options for that product,” it had said.

The test was rolled out to users in the US on iOS, Android, and desktop.