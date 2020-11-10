YouTube Music launches ‘activity bar’ on the homepage, with personalised playlists

YouTube is launching a new personalised music experience with an ‘activity bar’ on the homepage along with personalised playlists on Android and iOS.

“We're introducing a suite of new personalised playlists and a way to navigate the YouTube Music homepage, to ensure every listener can easily enjoy the music that speaks to them,” wrote YouTube music’s product manager Nathan Lasche in a blog post.

YouTube is adding a new ‘activity bar’ on the homepage, which includes personalised playlists for various activities.

“We’re launching an activity bar that will feature common activities on the YouTube Music homepage and accompanying personalised playlists. As a part of this launch, we’ll also roll out a new set of My Mix playlists,” Lasche wrote.

The activity bar is meant to provide easy access to music for four featured activities, including Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.

For instance, if a user clicks on the Workout icon on the activity bar, they will be lead to a page full of personalised playlists. They will also receive up to four new personalised Workout Mixes.

Apart from this, users will be able to find up to seven personalised playlists called ‘My Mix playlists,’ on the Home tab, tailored to their preferences.

“Bringing it all together is My Supermix (formerly known as Your Mix), which combines all of your music tastes into one eclectic listening experience, wrote Lasche.

The platform will regularly be updating My Mixes.

Google has been bullish on YouTube Music as it is preparing to shut Google Play Music by the end of this year and to compete with popular audio streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify.