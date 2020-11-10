YouTube Music launches ‘activity bar’ on the homepage, with personalised playlists

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
YouTube Music launches ‘activity bar’ on the homepage, with personalised playlists
YouTube is launching a new personalised music experience with an ‘activity bar’ on the homepage along with personalised playlists on Android and iOS.
“We're introducing a suite of new personalised playlists and a way to navigate the YouTube Music homepage, to ensure every listener can easily enjoy the music that speaks to them,” wrote YouTube music’s product manager Nathan Lasche in a blog post.
YouTube is adding a new ‘activity bar’ on the homepage, which includes personalised playlists for various activities.
“We’re launching an activity bar that will feature common activities on the YouTube Music homepage and accompanying personalised playlists. As a part of this launch, we’ll also roll out a new set of My Mix playlists,” Lasche wrote.
The activity bar is meant to provide easy access to music for four featured activities, including Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.
For instance, if a user clicks on the Workout icon on the activity bar, they will be lead to a page full of personalised playlists. They will also receive up to four new personalised Workout Mixes.
Apart from this, users will be able to find up to seven personalised playlists called ‘My Mix playlists,’ on the Home tab, tailored to their preferences.
“Bringing it all together is My Supermix (formerly known as Your Mix), which combines all of your music tastes into one eclectic listening experience, wrote Lasche.
The platform will regularly be updating My Mixes.
Google has been bullish on YouTube Music as it is preparing to shut Google Play Music by the end of this year and to compete with popular audio streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE