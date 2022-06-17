hamburger

YouTube Music launches seasonal recap playlists

Madhu Balaji | June 17 | Updated on: Jun 17, 2022
YouTube Music has announced a new feature called seasonal recap starting with Spring Recap, an expansion of the recap experience announced last year. The company received positive feedback for rolling out its annual recap released in December 2021. It gained inspiration from Spotify Wrapped, The Verge reported. Now, YouTube Music is taking the concept further with the seasonal recap.

The first card appearing on the ‘Your Recap’ page provides details of the top artist, song and total minutes listened, while the other cards display the top five songs, albums, artists, genres and playlists. YouTube intends to bring more personalised features.

