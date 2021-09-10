YouTube to lower the eligibility threshold for Community posts from October 12

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
YouTube to lower the eligibility threshold for Community posts from October 12
Community posts are news or status updates similar to those on Facebook that can be found on a dedicated Community tab on a creator's profile
YouTube is lowering the eligibility threshold for its Community posts feature to channels with over 500 subscribers from October 12.
"Today, millions of creators use Community posts to build deeper connections with their audience in-between uploads through different content types like polls, images, GIFs and more," YouTube said on its support page.
"We’re excited to share that Community posts are expanding to millions more channels. Starting October 12 2021, we’re lowering the eligibility for Community posts from channels with 1,000 subscribers to all channels with over 500 subscribers," it added.
The Google-owned video platform is also working on bringing the feature to channels under 500 subscribers in the future.
It may take up to one week for creators to see the option to create Community posts after their channel passes 500 subscribers.
Community posts are news or status updates similar to those on Facebook that can be found on a dedicated Community tab on a creator's profile and at times also in the Home or Subscriptions tab.
"Over the past year, we’ve been working closely with creators to improve the Community posts experience by adding new features like posts metrics in YouTube Analytics, posts with multiple images on Android (iOS & Desktop coming soon) and post scheduling," it said.
It is also removing the Discussions tab feature as posts on the Community tab were designed to replace the older feature that lets creators post text updates to viewers.
"Now that more creators will have access to the Community tab, which is available on mobile and provides more creative options for creators (with images/GIFS, polls, videos), we're removing the Discussion tab for all channels on October 12, 2021," it said.
Users can still access the Discussions tab from the channel page until October 12, 2021 on Desktop.
For those who don’t yet have access to Community posts, such creators can use Comments on their videos to engage their viewers, it said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE