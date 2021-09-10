YouTube to lower the eligibility threshold for Community posts from October 12

YouTube is lowering the eligibility threshold for its Community posts feature to channels with over 500 subscribers from October 12.

"Today, millions of creators use Community posts to build deeper connections with their audience in-between uploads through different content types like polls, images, GIFs and more," YouTube said on its support page.

"We’re excited to share that Community posts are expanding to millions more channels. Starting October 12 2021, we’re lowering the eligibility for Community posts from channels with 1,000 subscribers to all channels with over 500 subscribers," it added.

The Google-owned video platform is also working on bringing the feature to channels under 500 subscribers in the future.

It may take up to one week for creators to see the option to create Community posts after their channel passes 500 subscribers.

Community posts are news or status updates similar to those on Facebook that can be found on a dedicated Community tab on a creator's profile and at times also in the Home or Subscriptions tab.

"Over the past year, we’ve been working closely with creators to improve the Community posts experience by adding new features like posts metrics in YouTube Analytics, posts with multiple images on Android (iOS & Desktop coming soon) and post scheduling," it said.

It is also removing the Discussions tab feature as posts on the Community tab were designed to replace the older feature that lets creators post text updates to viewers.

"Now that more creators will have access to the Community tab, which is available on mobile and provides more creative options for creators (with images/GIFS, polls, videos), we're removing the Discussion tab for all channels on October 12, 2021," it said.

Users can still access the Discussions tab from the channel page until October 12, 2021 on Desktop.

For those who don’t yet have access to Community posts, such creators can use Comments on their videos to engage their viewers, it said.