ZEE5 launches short video platform HiPi
ZEE5, Zee Group's over-the-top (OTT) platform, on Friday launched its short video platform HiPi, with an aim to engage “billions of Indians to embark on a journey from just being a fan to achieving fandom”.
This is close on the heels of TikTok’s operations in India coming under fire in the aftermath of the India-China border stand-off.
A full-fledged release will be done in a phased manner with the beta version for Android going live on Friday, followed by the iOS version in the coming weeks. HiPi onboards more than 400 influencers and more than 70 Zee TV celebrities, and will add more than 100 by December 2020, the company said.
ZEE5 said that this launch is also in tune with the government’s focus on an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. “In the era of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, where users can be themselves and have fun in a brand safe, extremely creative and happy environment. HiPi is a perfect platform for content consumers, to content creators,” it claimed.
The platform has been envisioned and created in India for the diversely unique Indian audience after extensive research, it said. The platform has multiple features, that enables the users to showcase their talent through various filters and effects, also discover, follow and appreciate content that is being created by others, it said. “The unique format and technology that HiPi has integrated with its interface and navigation will allow users to create videos up to 90-seconds,” it said.
“The launch of HiPi is a proud moment for us as the short video platform was developed in India keeping with the ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat. HiPi revolutionizes the entertainment experience, by giving a universally accessible platform to unmask the latent talent present inside each of us, taking us from being a fan to fandom. Continuing with a focus on customer centricity, HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world...As we go live today, HiPi takes ZEE5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India’s Entertainment Super-App,” said Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said.
It is a platform truly made in India, made for India, said Rajneel Kumar, Business Head - Expansion Projects and Head of Products, ZEE5 India.
HiPi has added various security features to make sure that safety is never compromised, he added.
