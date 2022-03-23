Sodexo selects TCS ERP on Cloud platform to transform its ERP estate

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced that Sodexo has picked TCS ERP on Cloud platform to transform and consolidate its legacy ERP estate along with SAP SoH on Microsoft Azure.

The TCS ERP on Cloud platform offers hosted ERP applications and services for global enterprises to benefit from TCS’ solution frameworks, alliance partnerships, ERP expertise and flexible business models.

It is hosted on a highly secured and accredited public or private cloud environment and offered through software-as-a-service and business-process-as-a-service models. The solution provides a single point of ownership, improved performance metrics and adherence to service level agreements.

Fragmented ERP

Sodexo’s rapid global expansion had resulted in a fragmented ERP estate on an on-premise infrastructure, with disparate business processes across local instances across over seven countries. Additionally, the governance and technical support were localised, resulting in increased risk and fragility. To improve operations and enhance security and agility, Sodexo wanted to consolidate this estate and make it future ready.

Using TCS’ platform, Sodexo expects to have a secure, resilient, and scalable cloud infrastructure, which 35 per cent leaner than before. Initial rollouts have shown significant performance improvements, resulting in an enhanced user experience as well.

Vera Ingallati, VP, Global IS&T, Sodexo said, “Our partnership with TCS is central to the transformation of our core ERP estate to take it to the next level. TCS understood our desired end-state and articulated a comprehensive roadmap based on their leadership in Azure cloud services, end-to-end SAP capabilities and IT security.”

Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality – Europe, TCS said, “We are pleased to partner with Sodexo in this large, global cloud transformation program, leveraging our proven TCS ERP on Cloud platform to build a new, future-ready digital core to support Sodexo’s future growth.”