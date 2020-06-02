Info-tech

Sony postpones the PS5 launch event amid ongoing protests in the US

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 02, 2020 Published on June 02, 2020

Sony has decided to postpone the launch event for its PlayStation 5 which was scheduled for June 4 amid the ongoing protests in the United States.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4,” the company said in an official statement.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” it further said.

The company had posted the statement in reference to the ongoing protests in the country against the death of a black man George Floyd who died in police custody after an officer had knelt on his neck for over seven minutes.

Current situation in USA

The protests against racism and police brutality that have been going on in the US since last week took a violent turn as some people leveraged the protests to loot stores. Rioters also burnt shops and damaged public properties amid the ongoing protest. This also brought forward multiple instances of police brutality in the US escalating the protests.

"We denounce systemic racism and violence against the black community. we will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our black creators, players, employees, families and friends #BlackLivesMatter," the company had said in an earlier statement in response to these events.

Sony was set to hold an hour-long event on Thursday to showcase PS5 games that people will be playing when the PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season. The new dates for the event are yet to be specified.

Published on June 02, 2020

Sony
gadgets (general)
