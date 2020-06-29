Starbucks joins corp movement against hate speech; halts ads on social media

Starbucks, an American multinational chain of coffee houses and roastery reserves, said on Sunday that as a part of a growing corporate movement, it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to “stop the spread of hate speech”, Agence France Presse reported.

“We believe in bringing communities together, both in-person and online, and we stand against hate speech,” the Seattle-based corporation, which operates thousands of restaurants around the world, said in a brief statement. “We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policy makers need to come together to affect real change.”

The Seattle based coffee-selling giant added: “We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech.”

Starbucks followed other big corporations’ movements including Unilever and Coca-Cola, which announced similar pauses on Friday to stand against hate speeches on social media platforms, especially Facebook.

Calls for an advertising boycott of Facebook next month have initiated by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People), the big civil rights group that defends African Americans’ interests, and the Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-Semitism.

Earlier, Coca-Cola and Starbucks said that they were not joining the boycott. The company had said it would continue using social media to communicate with its clients and employees.