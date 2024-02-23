Starbuzz.ai, an AI-driven influencer marketing platform incubated at T-Hub, has raised $0.5 million (about ₹4.15 crore) in seed round from an undisclosed investor. The start-up said it would use bulk of the proceeds on its expansion plans, including team growth, product refinement, and market exploration.

“With its advanced AI-powered solutions, our platform offers brands and agencies the tools to streamline and optimise influencer marketing campaigns. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms, it enables brands to discover relevant influencers, and manage campaigns effortlessly,” Krishna Priya Akella, Founder, Starbuzz.ai, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Its ability to detect fake followers and deliver comprehensive analytics empowers brands to make data-driven decisions,” he said.

The company is planning to expand to new markets, including West Asia, Canada, and Australia.

The three-year-old start-up has over 500 business-to-business users and established connections with an extensive network of 70,000 influencers.