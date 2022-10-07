Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)-supported marine robotics startup EyeROV, which developed India’s first commercial underwater drone, has launched two products, besides netting a Pre-Series A Funding of ₹3 crore in its fifth anniversary.

EyeROV got the investment from NIDHI Seed Support Scheme (Venture Centre Pune) by the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology; Kochouseph Chittilappilly, founder of V-Guard and Wonderla Group of Companies; and a few angel investors.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika launched EyeROV’s new products---- EyeROV TURT and EyeROV iBOAT ALPHA--- at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone at Kalamassery.

EyeROV TURT is an advanced version rated to 200m and a payload capacity of 10 kg which will be used for advanced underwater operations. EyeROV iBOAT Alpha is an unmanned surface vehicle, which can navigate autonomously above the surface of the water and can collect various data like water depth and environment parameters. It is a safe and environment-friendly solution compared to diesel boat-based solutions.

Product development plans

The startup is planning to utilize the fresh funds for new product developments, market expansion and adding new Industry verticals, its founders said

EyeROV sells indigenously-developed underwater drones/remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) to defence, research, and disaster management organisations and also provides underwater inspection services using underwater robots/ROV to dams, bridges, oil and gas, ports and shipping sectors.

EyeROV TUNA, their flagship ROV, is being used by DRDO labs-NSTL, NPOL, Indian Coast Guard, CSIR-SERC etc. EyeROV has completed more than 50 underwater inspection projects across the country for BPCL, Tata, Indian Railways, Adani, NHDC and KNNL.

Founded in 2016, EyeROV focuses on providing safer and more efficient inspections using Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The startup also launched a sub-product, EyeROV NEOPIA, an underwater digital camera for underwater visualizations.