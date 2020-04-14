STPI’s Pulse to discuss IT industry challenges

As the Covid-19 hits the industry in general and IT sector in particular, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has launched STPI Pulse, a webinar series to deliberate on the challenges faced by the sector.

The STPI will invite industry leaders to highlight the challenges and to mull ways to surmount them.

The maiden episode will feature STPI Director General Omkar Rai and Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority. Scheduled for April 15, the STPI has opened registrations for the webinar.

“Speakers of global repute will share their knowledge and experience for the benefit of the stakeholders in the IT-IT-enabled services industry and tech start-up ecosystem,” an STPI official has said.

“The series would have speakers deliberating on new business paradigms and collaboration models as Covid-19 triggers a global crisis,” he said.