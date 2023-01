Susanth Kurunthil has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Kochi Infopark.

He has nearly 30 years of experience in the IT industry and has served as the country head of a US-based software company.

Susanth Kurunthil completed his B. Tech in Computer Science from Government Engineering College, Thrissur and holds an MBA from San Jose State University in the US.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit