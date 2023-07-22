Swiggy, the food and grocery ordering app, is planning to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) feature in its platform, as per a blog shared by the company.

In September, Swiggy’s AI feature will be rolled out in pilot mode to allow users neural search with voice in selected Indian languages, and provide filtered recommendations.

Swiggy’s AI-powered search feature is linked to Large Language Model (LLM) which is trained to understand dish, recipe, and restaurant terms. In addition, other Swiggy specific data can also be fed to the AI. The generative AI is trained on 50 million items in its food catalogue for accurate and real-time responses to food-related queries, the blog stated.

Apart from just foods, Swiggy is also integrating the same in Instamart, wherein users can discover groceries and other household related things in a conversational manner.

Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Technology Officer at Swiggy, said that to enhance customer experience and satisfaction it is collaborating with a third-party to develop a GPT-4 powered chatbot.

Earlier this month, Swiggy rolled out data insights to restaurants to help them expand.