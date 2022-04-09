T-Hub, EV Master Class launch EV Entrepreneurial Programme

Start-up ecosystem player T-Hub, in association with EV Master Class, has launched an EV Entrepreneurial Programme to upskill students, working professionals and entrepreneurs to help them become industry ready.

“This programme will enable start-ups to enhance their products through mentoring and aims to nurture the students and professionals to acquire the necessary skill sets to build and accelerate their careers in the field of the EV industry,” a T-Hub executive said.

Applications open

The three-month programme will start in May 2022 and applications are open till April 30, 2022. T-Hub has appointed Rajeev YSR, an IIT Madras alumnus, as a chief mentor of the programme.

After piloting a cohort, T-Hub has launched the programme, expanding the scope.

“One of the biggest challenges faced by the EV industries currently is the shortage of the relevant talent pool. Apart from the talent pool, the EV ecosystem also needs more entrepreneurs to drive the sector,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, (Industries and IT), Telangana, said in a statement on Saturday.

“We have introduced the EV Entrepreneurial Programme to support the advancement of technologies and business models for a sustainable future,” M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The entrepreneurs will get their ideas validated, receive mentorship, access to market and collaboration opportunities with various ecosystem stakeholders. The participants will also receive access to T-Hub’s pool of mentors and networking opportunities with other startups, corporates, investors, and government entities. “The established EV companies can hire skilled talents which will enable reduced attrition and greater productivity in the industry,” he said.