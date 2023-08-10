T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has selected 23 start-ups for the second cohort of Atal Incubation Centre’s (AIC) sustainability programme with to promote sustainable solutions across.

Beginning August 3, the shortlisted start-ups would undergo a 100-day intensive programme that is aimed at handholding in developing solutions to address some “pressing sustainability challenges”.

The list of start-ups selected for the programme include Bioreform, Bluedrop Enviro, Emusa, Greencarbon Hub, Greenifit, Hashtag Percapita and JuteEarth.

Focus areas

“They will focus on areas such as agricultural sustainability, environmental conservation, solid waste management, climate technologies, alternative fuels, green manufacturing and renewable energy,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, said.

“We will help them connect with mentors, domain experts and and fellow founders. They will also get help to gain access to government compliance assistance, advanced technology facilities, and information about grants and incentives,” he said.

“We will create opportunities for potential partnerships with prominent multinational companies and investment networks,” he said.

The start-ups from the previous cohort made an impact with 14 start-ups securing over ₹3 crore in grants and investment, forming over 140 market connections and benefiting from 20 mentors.

“They received over 17 opportunities to pilot the products and services,” a T-Hub statement said here on Thursday.

