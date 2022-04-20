T-Hub shortlists 13 startups for product development accelerator RubriX

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem player, has selected 13 startups for its maiden product development programme RubriX. The programme is aimed at bringing a perspective to product development to help early-stage technology startups to work on global products.

The five-month programme will help the startups in designing scalable and sustainable business models, enabling rapid product development and prototyping. The startups will have their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready.

T-Hub will help the short-listed startups in building beta versions and pilots. Some of the shortlisted startups include Humnplus Technologies, Flex Fit, Nansys and Yellow Board.

“We have received 135 applications from startups working in areas like fintech, Blockchain, sustainability, property tech, healthtech, edtech, HR tech, mobility and e-commerce,” a T-Hub official said.

“Our comprehensive program and global ecosystem of partners will help startups speed up and de-risk their production process, bridge market gaps and accelerate their path to commercialisation,” M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cohort, kicked off on April 19, is being supported by the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD), Conquering Imaginations, Expectations and Dreams (CIED), IIT Hyderabad, T-Works and IIT-Madras Research Park.