Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), private sector player for aerospace and defence solutions, and Satellogic Inc. a leader in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, entered into a collaboration for establishing and developing local space technology capabilities in India.

This collaboration is a first step in TASL’s satellite strategy and a significant milestone for Satellogic as it enters the fast-growing Indian defence and commercial market.

The project will commence with comprehensive training, knowledge transfer, and local assembly of optical sub-metre resolution EO satellites, the first of which is planned to be launched as TSAT-1A.

defence and commercial applications

The focus will be on manufacturing satellites and developing imagery in India for national defence and commercial applications, toward which TASL is commissioning a satellite AIT plant at its Vemagal facility in Karnataka.

“Space is important to TASL not just as a business but also due to its culture of precision that will help other activities in TASL. We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Satellogic, a company with best-in-class technology and an entrepreneurial mindset,’‘ Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL said in a release.

Additionally, TASL will also work with local SMEs for payloads and other technologies to bolster India content, he added.

TASL and Satellogic will collaborate on the development of a new satellite design and work together to integrate multiple payloads on a single satellite that will generate a diverse range of data over India.

Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Satellogic, said: ``“This collaboration will accelerate space capacity building for one of the largest nations in the world with the goal of enabling the advancement of commercial space capabilities and greater access to critical information for a range of applications such as security, sustainability, and energy.