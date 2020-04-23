Info-tech

Tata Capital Growth Fund II invests $5 million in Indusface

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 23, 2020

Indusface, an application security SaaS start-up, has got $5 million in funding from Tata Capital Growth Fund II, which will be used to accelerate its global customer acquisition and product innovation plans.

“We believe that the cyber security market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority with the increased salience of digital business processes and the consequent reliance on a trusted “digital assurance” provider like Indusface,” said Akhil Awasthi, Managing Partner at Tata Capital Growth Fund.

Indusface’s solutions detects security risks and protects customer applications from being hacked.

Tata Capital Growth Fund (TCGF) II invests in companies that fall under three themes – urbanisation, discrete manufacturing and strategic services.

