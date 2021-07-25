Tata group to enter sat broadband market with Canada’s Telesat

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Tata group and Canadian satellite communications services provider Telesat are in the process of finalising their strategy to take a slice of the satellite broadband market as the Centre is set to announce its policy for allowing private players in the segment.
There is a growing interest in this market from other big players including Elon Musk’s Starlink, Jeff Bezos’s Project Kuiper and Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed One Web.
Tata group entity Nelco had announced a partnership with Telesat in September 2020 with an aim to offer enterprise broadband services based on Telesat’ s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Over the last 10 months, the two sides have been working on a plan to roll out services in India once the government announces the policy.
“Telesat and Nelco are in the process of finalising their commercial offerings across enterprise market segments, which are subject to the appropriate regulatory approvals. The market requirements are different for various segments and those are being jointly analysed,” PJ Nath, Managing Director & CEO at Nelco Limited, told BusinessLine. “Together, we await the new Spacecom policy announcement which will help to further fine-tune and finalise our offerings in the country,” he added.
Laura Roberti, Spectrum and Market Access Director at Telesat, said the Canadian company is also exploring other local partnerships with Indian companies for the terrestrial connectivity of its LEO network. Through these partnerships, Telesat aims to explore site locations for gateway landing stations and Points of Presence in India. The new LEO-satellite concepts, which orbit 500-2,000 km from Earth, offer faster communications because they have lower latency and often provide higher bandwidth per user than the current running Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellites that offer broadband services.
Weighing in on the ongoing debate regarding whether satellite spectrum should be auctioned like its terrestrial counterparts, Roberti said, “Spectrum assignment by auction is not suitable for microwave spectrum that will be used for satellite service provision. This would, amongst other things, lead to inefficient spectrum use.
“There is no precedent for spectrum assignment by auction for satellite services in these frequency bands.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...