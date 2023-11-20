Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) said on Monday that it has crossed the 1.4-gigawatt (GW) capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months.

This achievement is the result of signing of Power Delivery Agreements (PDA) with various industries across segments, the company, a subsidiary of Tata Power, said.

Some of the prominent group captive projects that TPREL has signed in the last six months include collaborations with Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mukand (a Bajaj Group company), Supreme Petrochem, Xpro India, Neosym Industry, Chalet Hotels, Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India, ANAND Group, Endurance Technologies, etc, it added.

Captive solar plant

TPREL is also set to construct a 41-MW captive solar plant for Tata Power’s upcoming 4.3-GW Solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

TPREL CEO & MD, Deepesh Nanda, said, “Crossing the 1.4-GW mark is not just a milestone for us but a testament to our continuous dedication to sustainability and our contribution towards the country’s green energy ambition. We take pride in our role as a catalyst for positive change, delivering customised clean energy solutions that align with the unique needs of each industry. This achievement represents our shared journey towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

With these group captive projects, TPREL’s overall renewables capacity as on October 2023 has reached 7,961 MW, which comprises 3,755 MW of projects in different phases of development and with an operating capacity of 4,206 MW, including 3,200 MW in solar projects and 1,006 MW in wind projects.

TPREL also has a huge pipeline of renewable projects under finalisation, which will further add to its capacity in the coming months. This reinforces TPREL’s position as a key player in the renewable energy sector, confirming its commitment to accelerating the energy transition to a more sustainable and environment friendly future.