Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) will establish advanced technical skill training centres in 65 ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in Telangana. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the company’s delegation with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. After the meeting, the team signed a memorandum of understanding with the officials.

Under the agreement, the IT company would upgrade the Government ITIs as advanced technical skill training centres. “They will conduct 9 long-term and 23 short-term courses as well as bridge courses to improve the skills of the students,” a government official said. “We are making arrangements to roll out the programme from the 2024-25 academic year,” he said.