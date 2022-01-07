TCS bags contract for the second phase of Passport Seva Programme

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA for the second phase of the Passport Seva Program, the country’s largest mission-critical e-governance program to date.

Launched in 2008, the Passport Seva Program saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.

In the next phase of the program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance ofe-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud.

“TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programs of national importance.Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in a public-private partnerships for citizen services.We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies,” said Tej Bhatla, Business Unit Head, Public Sector, TCS.