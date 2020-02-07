TCS bags deal from retail major Coop Sweden

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with Coop Sweden, one of the largest retail and grocery providers in the country, to accelerate its business transformation program, with the introduction of new automation technologies and agile ways of working.

The partnership will help the business prepare for the future and provide a consistent customer experience across its physical and digital platforms. TCS will expand Coop’s existing SAP S/4 HANA Retail platform, incorporating new applications and automation technologies.

“With a complex portfolio of retail IT-systems supporting over 800 locations across Sweden, we were looking for a strategic partner that would enable us transform our applications and provide a better experience for our customers and employees,” said Liselotte Andersson, CIO, Coop Sweden. “TCS was the natural choice for our needs: the global team impressed us with its strong track record in similar assignments in the retail and grocery sectors, and TCS’ close partnership with SAP will enable us to harness the true value of the HANA digital platform. We look forward to enjoying the benefits of this partnership.”

“In the digital era, grocery retail businesses have a number of opportunities to better serve customers through omnichannel experiences,” said Avinash Limaye, Country Manager, TCS Sweden. “We are delighted to partner Coop in transforming every element of its farm to fork value chain leveraging our deep domain knowledge and our expertise in AI, IoT and automation.”