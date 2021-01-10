Info-tech

TCS bets on digital workspace

Venkatesh Ganesh Mumbai | Updated on January 10, 2021 Published on January 10, 2021

Tata Consultancy Services, with its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model, is able to create a location-independent digital workplace with just around 3.4 per cent of its employees working from physical offices. The operational benefits from SBWS has allowed TCS to post the highest operating margin in the last five years, despite factoring in salary increases announced in October 2020, according to NG Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, TCS.

In a seasonally weak quarter, coming in the backdrop of Covid-19, TCS posted its strongest third growth in 9 years and said that it will end the fiscal with double-digit growth. The SBWS model, along with a $2-trillion stimulus package by the US, helped the company reach pre-Covid levels of business ahead of schedule. “Another round of stimulus would help the growth momentum continue in these challenging times,” Subramaniam added. Interview p2

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 10, 2021
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.