TCS launches assessment and migration factory for AWS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of the TCS Assessment and Migration Factory, which includes a set of tools, accelerators, and services that will enable customers to shift their mainframe workloads to the new AWS Mainframe Modernization (M2) platform.

TCS’ new Assessment and Migration Factory for AWS M2 uses the company’s deep domain expertise in mainframe workloads migration, domain-specific reference architecture, and best practices for legacy modernisation to provide customers a faster, and more cost-effective transformation path.

Along with the native toolsets of AWS M2, TCS will be offering its proprietary services and tools including TCS Cloud Counsel: A discovery, cloud assessment and recommendation offering, Cloud Mason which is used to define, design and deploy enterprise-scale cloud foundation, TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus and modernisation propeller.

Krishna Mohan, Global Head, AWS Business Unit, TCS, said, “TCS has been helping leading global enterprises modernise legacy applications to be more digital, agile and lean. Our partnership with AWS in the AWS M2 platform focuses on creating repeatable processes that can accelerate IT modernisation, reduce risks, and enable transition to cloud. Our Assessment and Migration Factory for AWS M2 leverages our industry-specific contextual knowledge and rich experience in mainframe modernisation to help our customers accelerate their journey to the cloud with certainty.”