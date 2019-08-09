TCS launches robotic solutions for semiconductor industry

India's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday launched new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to drive greater accuracy and better quality in chip fabrication, and help semiconductor companies with digital transformation.

TCS has set up a new Semiconductor Centre of Excellence (CoE) to design and build closed-loop systems that combine the power of analytics and automation to reimagine the semiconductor fabrication (fab) value chain. Specialists at this CoE are creating solutions that will enable production robots, powered with intelligent algorithms, to respond to heterogeneous scenarios to improve quality and accuracy throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process.

The TCS Robotic Data Factory solution, built on Blue Prism’s Connected-RPA platform, will leverage insights derived from fab production data to trigger appropriate business workflow, significantly reducing the response time to anomalies in the production of semiconductors.

“We are leveraging our deep contextual knowledge gained from engagements in the semiconductor industry and harnessing the power of robotic automation to intelligently streamline core business processes using fab data. This will significantly jumpstart our customers’ Business 4.0 transformation journeys, with faster product introduction and improved quality,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. “Our new CoE reiterates our commitment to investing in defining new digital paradigms for the semiconductor industry.”

“By combining TCS’ semiconductor industry expertise and our Connected-RPA platform we’re able to transform operations and speed up product delivery in one of the most competitive and vital industries in the world,” said Chad Gailey, Vice President, Channel Sales and Global Service Providers, Blue Prism Americas. “We are driving disruption and innovation by offering an unbeatable value proposition for deploying intelligent automation solutions.”

The semiconductor market is going through immense change at unprecedented speeds driven by hyper-connectivity, big data, and adoption of Internet of Things. Semiconductor companies are aggressively pursuing strategies to enable rapid innovation, product line expansion and vertical market focus, with speed and agility.

TCS is partnering with semiconductor companies in navigating the change using its Machine First Delivery Model and Business 4.0 framework. It is leveraging its domain knowledge in the semiconductor industry, and expertise in analytics, AI and machine learning to transform core operations in this sector, the company said in a statement.