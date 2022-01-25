TCS to be launch partner for Microsoft Cloud for Retail

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced that it is now a partner for the newly-launched Microsoft Cloud for Retail, expanding its collaboration with the company.

Microsoft Cloud for Retail is an industry-specific cloud that brings together various Microsoft technologies, linked by a common data model to connect experiences across the end-to-end shopper journey with integrated and intelligent capabilities.

TCS will help retail clients leverage Microsoft Cloud for Retail to accelerate their growth and transformation journeys, it said.

The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner. It offers a host of end-to-end services and intellectual property such as TCS Optumera, its AI-powered retail optimisation platform, and a host of other accelerators on the retail cloud.

“TCS’ large global team of Microsoft-certified specialists will help clients harness the power of AI, automation, and cloud to provide greater visibility and control of data, uncover deep insights, design dynamic personalized experiences, and drive growth,” it said.

TCS will also utilise its Pace Ports collaborative platform.

“Retailers that make better use of customer data and insights are able to respond faster to changing consumer needs and adapt to the rapidly evolving market,” said Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail Cluster, TCS.

“This expanded collaboration will help our retail clients accelerate their transformation agenda with Microsoft Cloud for Retail and allow them to achieve greater responsiveness, adaptability and purpose-led growth,” Narayanan said.

“We are pleased to welcome TCS as a Microsoft Cloud for Retail partner. Together we will deliver innovative solutions to help retailers address their most pressing challenges, drive resilience and realize growth,” said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft.

“We look forward to collaborating with TCS to bring future-first Microsoft Cloud for Retail solutions and services to retailers around the world,” Bransten added.

TCS’ list of retail client successes, built on Microsoft’s technology includes the Walgreens Boots Alliance, and UK-based retailers Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s.

TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit works with customers across the globe to help them with their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys, it said.