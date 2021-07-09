TCS to hire 40,000 freshers this fiscal, adding to its 5 lakh headcount

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India’s largest private sector employer Tata Consultancy is hiring at scale. The IT services giant, whose headcount has already crossed 5 lakh, plans to engage 40,000 freshers, largely from campuses across the country this fiscal.
“There is no dearth of supply, as far as India is concerned. Nowhere else in the world will you get such phenomenal talent,” NG Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer of TCS said at a media interaction on Friday.
Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resource Officer at TCS said Covid-related restrictions did not pose any difficulties in hiring. Last year, 3.6 lakh freshers had appeared for TCS’ online entrance test. “From the campus in India, we hired 40,000. We will continue to hire 40,000 or more this year in India,” Lakkad said.
The IT services company will also hire from US campuses. Last year, it had taken 2,000 trainees from American campuses.
TCS achieved an all-time high quarterly net addition of employees in Q1 this year, when it hired 20,409 people. Its chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said he gets asked if the company is too large, but the structure of the organisation allows it to stay nimble.
Lakkad said even if the attrition rate exceeds the 8 per cent reported in the first quarter, it is not a cause of concern as the company’s operating model can ensure that margins are not impacted.
Responding to a question from BusinessLine on the Indian market, Subramaniam said the growth will bounce back. The software giant incurred a 14 per cent q-o-q degrowth in India, resulting in a revenue loss of ₹350 crore. This was a result of TCS’ various digitisation projects as well as the company’s iON offering coming to a screeching halt in the second wave. “Yet these revenues are not lost, these projects are not cancelled, rather deferred,” said Subramaniam.
On the impact of easier H-1B norms in the US, Lakkad said while the Biden administration is friendlier, logistical issues persist as consulates and visa centres remain closed due to Covid. “These issues have not affected our business as much, as we continue to hire local talent,” he said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...