India’s first kids’ Tech-Tainment company Bhooshan’s Junior raised a pre-seed fund of ₹1.11 crore in a combination of debt and equity, marking a milestone amid its incubation under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) with focus on developing comics, animated series, gaming and AR/VR products besides interactive and robotic toys for kids.

With this, the firm gets closer to its mission of becoming a one-stop solution for kids’ entertainment by 2026. “With a deep understanding of the preferences and interests of children, we strive to provide a unique and engaging experience that both kids and parents will love,” according to Sarath Bhooshan, Founder & CEO of the 2019-incorporated Bhooshan’s Junior.

Revealing that the company’s approach involved creating a fresh set of animated characters that would interest Indian children, Bhooshan’s Junior Co-Founder Joseph Panikulam said these icons will serve towards developing interactive products designed to inspire and delight kids of all ages.

Bhooshan said the company, by pooling in individual skills and experiences, is committed to delivering out-of-the-box entertainment experiences to children across India as well as for the global audience. “Lack of quality content is a problem for the Indian kids,” he added. “We are striving to cater to their specific needs and interests, helping them able to relate to the stories we present.”

KSUM is Kerala government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.