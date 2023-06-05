The Telangana Government has announced that it is going to bring in a comprehensive legislation to tackle cyber crimes. “We are working with the NALSAR University of Law to prepare a draft legislation. It will tackle all issues related to cyber crime,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Replying to a question on the recent cases of data theft and its impact on IT companies, he said the legislation was an attempt to address such challenges. “The Union Government has also shown interest in it,” he said.

The Cyberabad police recently busted two major data thefts where personal information of several crores of citizens was stolen and sold. The police arrested the hackers and filed cases.

