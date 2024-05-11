Zeeve has announced partnership with The Binary Holdings, serving as their chosen Rollup-as-a-Service provider for the new L2 rollup chain built with Optimism’s OP Stack.

The Binary Holdings, specialising in web3 infrastructure for the telecommunications sector in emerging markets, aims to facilitate seamless Web3 access for the next billion users. Their choice of the OP Stack is obvious because of its market readiness and developer-friendly features. Thanks to Optimism’s compatibility with Ethereum and all EVM-based tooling, any dApps can easily integrate with the OP Stack, benefitting from its scalability and reduced gas fees.

By leveraging Optimism’s OP Stack, TBH is poised to deliver scalable, cost-effective and efficient services vital for the growth of Web3 technologies in the telecommunications industry.

As an infrastructure partner, Zeeve is committed to equipping The Binary Holdings with a robust suite of tools and integrations for streamlined deployment, effortless management and frictionless user onboarding for their OP StackChain, said the company.

Sankalp Sharma, co-founder and VP of Engineering at Zeeve, said, “The Binary Holdings joins the growing number of ambitious projects building with Zeeve RaaS and we’re excited to continue supporting their vision of pioneering new web3 solutions in the Telecom sector. Zeeve also would ensure while serving all the above that the newly deployed OP Stack Chain setup aligns with the vision for the Superchain ecosystem, working closely with the Optimism team.”

With the custom features from Zeeve and the OP Stack, The Binary Holdings will utilise $BNRY as its native gas token, adding substantial utility to the token and promoting a vibrant native economy. This initiative aims to reduce the barriers telecommunications companies face, when adopting and integrating Web3 functionalities.

By providing infrastructure that supports high transaction throughput at reduced costs, TBH is enabling a smoother Web3 transition for telecommunications companies, fostering opportunities for innovation, increased user engagement, improved security and decentralised services.

