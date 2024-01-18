zbyte, a Web3 infrastructure platform, has raised $5 million for blockchain innovation. The platform announced the launch of its mainnet, aiming to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 technologies, backed by a $4-million capital raise and an additional $1 million committed by investors.

The zbyte mainnet offers a low-code, no-code module that enables Web2 developers to create decentralised applications (dApps) without needing to reskill. This approach addresses the developer scarcity in the Web3 space, enabling dApp development across multiple public blockchains.

Co-founder Krish Kupathil said, “Our mainnet is designed to empower developers, bringing Web2 ease and familiarity to the Web3 environment. This fundraiser will accelerate their ambitious roadmap. Onboarding various talented developer communities, organising hackathons, bringing the power of Web3 to businesses and developers across various domains and use cases by leveraging the power of the zbyte platform, while aggressively decentralising and empowering the zbyte community.”

Dan Quintero of Cartography Capital said, “Investing in zbyte was a strategic decision for us. Their vision of making Web3 accessible to the masses and their commitment to simplifying the development process is truly groundbreaking. We believe zbyte is set to be a key player in scaling Web3 adoption.”

By removing the complexities of wallet management and enterprise connectors, zbyte enables developers and enterprises to build on existing protocols through its low-code/no-code platform.

