Think twice before you download unknown anti-virus apps

After hearing stories about hackers breaking into the digital devices and stealing information, a good number of people have begun to secure their devices with anti-virus solutions.

But if you are among those who randomly search for an anti-virus solution in ‘Google’ and app stores, you’d better think twice. Cyber security experts have warned those who randomly download certain apps that promises to protect device from malicious attacks.

Chances of you end up downloading a malicious app that plants malware in device are very high if you fail to do due diligence. Check Point Research (CPR) have found six applications on Google’s Play Store that were spreading banking malware by posing as anti-virus solutions.

The hackers can also send push notifications to victims containing malicious links/ “Known as Sharkbot, the malware steals credentials and banking information,” the researchers warn.

‘Anti-virus solutions in Google Play Store dangerous’

CPR counted over 1,000 unique IP addresses of infected devices, mostly in the United Kingdom and Italy. However, Google Play Store statistics revealed that the malicious applications were downloaded more than 11,000 times.

“Sharkbot lures its victims through push notifications and by tricking users into entering credentials in Windows that mimic input forms,” they say.

CPR suspects the threat actors are Russian speaking and warns Android users to think twice before downloading anti-virus solutions from Play Store.

The threat actors deployed the geo-fencing feature, which ignores device users in China, India, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

CPR has claimed that they shared the findings of the research with Google, which has promptly removed the malicious applications.

“This malware steals credentials and banking information. It is obviously very dangerous. Looking at the install count we can assume that the threat actor hit the bulls-eye for their method of malware spread,” Alexander Chailytko, Cyber Security, Research & Innovation Manager at Check Point Software, said.

“I think it’s important for all Android users to know that they should think twice before downloading any anti-virus solution from the Play Store. It could be Sharkbot,” he cautioned.

How to be safe

You must install applications only from trusted and verified publishers. “If you see an application from a new publisher, you’d better search for analogs from a trusted one,” CPR said.