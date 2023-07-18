Threads to soon introduce direct-message feature in the platform, as per Twitter post shared by Matt Navarra.
Matt Navarra, the social media analyst recently posted a tweet saying,” Instagram Threads Document Shows New Features Coming Soon... Including Messaging!”
Meta owned Threads app, the Twitter killer, was rolled out globally on July 6. The app gained 1 million users in one hour and topped the list of apps to reach the million mark. Threads took over Twitter that took 2 years to reach a million mark.