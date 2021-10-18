Tinder launches Tinder Explore, a new hub within the app in India

Online dating platform Tinder has launched a new virtual hub on the platform called Explore for users in India. Explore is a newly-created hub within the app that hosts new, interactive ways to use Tinder.

“With Explore, members now have more control over who they meet by giving them the option to navigate through profiles arranged by interest, while also allowing them to access a growing list of exclusive social experiences, such as Hot Takes, Vibes and Swipe Night – with many more to follow,” it said in an official press release.

Explore represents the biggest update to the app since the introduction of the Swipe feature, and in early testing nearly 80 per cent of eligible Tinder members have flocked to try it, it added. “A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” said Renate Nyborg, CEO of Tinder.

“Today’s launch of Explore is a major step in creating a deeper, multi-dimensional, interactive experience for our members that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform,” added Nyborg.

Explore is a dynamic space that will continue adding new social experiences. At launch it will include features such as Mix It Up and Discover By Interest. Members can discover potential matches based on activity and interests. “Explore will provide members the ability to direct their matching experience themselves. New interests will launch on a regular basis so members can find someone new for whatever they’re into,” it said.

Explore also includes photo verification, which is the most popular trust & safety feature on Tinder. It allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.

“Photo Verified profiles display a blue checkmark and for the first time members can choose to see only Photo Verified profiles through a dedicated space in Explore,” it said. Members can also participate in social experiences such Vibes on Explore. Vibes will be a weekly event that “gives members a new way to express their opinions on everything from whether it’s normal to wear socks in bed to what’s happening in pop culture,” it said.

As previously announced, the next installation of Swipe Night will be available in Explore in November. Another new social experience Hot Takes will be a nightly social experience that can now be joined directly from Explore.

“Hot Takes gives members the opportunity to chat with someone before they match in a low-stakes quiz on popular culture and opinions. As the timer counts down they’ll choose if they want to pair off as a match or let the timer expire to meet someone new,” it explained.

This is the first time members can chat before they match on the platform. Explore and Hot Takes will be available globally for all members by mid-October.