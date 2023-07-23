In a bid to make data sharing more ubiquitous, the telecom regulator has proposed to bring datasets owned by public and private entities on a single platform under common rules monitored by an independent authority.

“Apart from the data available with the Central government, onboarding data that is under the control of State governments, local bodies, private entities should also be brought on board for the adoption of Data Governance Policy to enable them to share their data with governments and other public and private entities/agencies,” TRAI has said in its recommendations to the Centre.

Access to key data

Various government departments, local authorities, police forces, the healthcare system and schools have access to key data which when shared can improve public services, facilitate research and innovation, and inform policymaking. For example, data shared by railways and local transport departments are used in various applications to provide the schedule of buses and trains that help citizens plan their travel.

The Centre floated the draft National Data Governance Framework Policy last year for public consultation. Currently, the draft policy is under finalisation. Under this framework, it has been proposed to set up of an Indian Data Management Office (IDMO) to coordinate closely with line Ministries and State governments to standardise data management by building up capacity and capabilities in each Ministry. However, TRAI reckons that there is a need for a stronger independent authority instead of the proposed IDMO.

“The Authority is of the view that the aims and objectives of the policy can be more effectively achieved if the work that has been proposed to be handled by IDMO in the draft policy is entrusted to an independent statutory body,” TRAI said.

The benefits of effective data sharing could be huge—enabling researchers to spot patterns in inpatient data and advancing knowledge in the fields of science and medicine. It also democratises access to data wherein new-age start-up entrepreneurs can use raw datasets to develop user-friendly applications using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, thus breaking the control on data by a few big tech companies.

“In India, this work requires huge efforts and planning. Data sharing and monetisation should be an important aspect of the proposed National Data Governance Policy. It can incentivise various entities to digitise and share their data with other entities. Only an independent authority can achieve this humungous task,” it added.