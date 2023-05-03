The telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday floated a consultation paper to define international traffic.

The definitions are required for clarity in existing rules particularly for rules around telemarketing messages.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through a reference dated August 30, 2022, requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to provide its recommendations on definition of international SMS and domestic SMS.

"The Authority noted that the term 'international traffic' has not been defined in the Unified License and that 'international SMS' is a type of 'international traffic'. Therefore, the Authority is of the view that instead of defining international SMS in the Unified License Agreement, it would be appropriate to define the term 'international traffic’, instead," Trai said in a statement.

Also read: TRAI issues recommendations for ease of doing business for telecom, broadcast sector

The load carried on a telecommunication network is called traffic, or more specifically 'telecommunication traffic'.

Telecommunication traffic comprises several types of traffic such as voice call, SMS, etc.

Further, telecommunication traffic comprises domestic traffic, messages limited to subscribers within the country, and international traffic.

Trai has fixed May 30 as the last date for comments on the consultation paper and June 13 for counter-comments.