TRAI instructs telcos to give details of segmented offers in the next 15 days

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed the operators to provide details of segmented offers (both prepaid and postpaid) for the period between January and November 2020, on a monthly basis, within 15 days. And, operators have to comply with this order from this month.

The Authority said this is in accordance with the Supreme Court order on November 6, to furnish details of segmented offers to TRAI.

TRAI is seeking details on rates and related terms and conditions, quantum of services, name of tariff plan and validity of subscription and benefits to the subscribers in the tariff plan in which the segmented offer has been given; number of segmented offers to the subscribers under the respective tariff plan at the end of the month; and details of rates and related terms and conditions in each of the segmented offers. Also, the number of subscribers, at the end of each month, who have availed themselves of the segmented offer within each tariff plan; declaration that the benefits of such segmented offers have been made available to the existing customers falling in the segment/class and the principle of non-discrimination has been strictly followed.

“All such segmented tariffs are to be publicly displayed, inter alia, on the website of the telecom service providers (TSPs) for transparent and complete disclosure to consumers, without any discrimination,” TRAI said.