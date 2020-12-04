TRAI instructs telcos to give details of segmented offers in the next 15 days

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed the operators to provide details of segmented offers (both prepaid and postpaid) for the period between January and November 2020, on a monthly basis, within 15 days. And, operators have to comply with this order from this month.
The Authority said this is in accordance with the Supreme Court order on November 6, to furnish details of segmented offers to TRAI.
TRAI is seeking details on rates and related terms and conditions, quantum of services, name of tariff plan and validity of subscription and benefits to the subscribers in the tariff plan in which the segmented offer has been given; number of segmented offers to the subscribers under the respective tariff plan at the end of the month; and details of rates and related terms and conditions in each of the segmented offers. Also, the number of subscribers, at the end of each month, who have availed themselves of the segmented offer within each tariff plan; declaration that the benefits of such segmented offers have been made available to the existing customers falling in the segment/class and the principle of non-discrimination has been strictly followed.
“All such segmented tariffs are to be publicly displayed, inter alia, on the website of the telecom service providers (TSPs) for transparent and complete disclosure to consumers, without any discrimination,” TRAI said.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...