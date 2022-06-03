TRAI sets new timeline for implementation of NTO 2.0 in broadcast sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday extended the timeline for implementation of New Tariff Order (NTO 2.0) in the broadcast sector to November 30. This comes at a time when a consultation process is on with stakeholders to address stakeholders concerns regarding the new regulatory framework.

This means the new consumer pricing for TV channels and bouquets for subscribers will now come into effect from November 30.

The telecom and broadcast regulator said the decision to extend the deadlines for NTO 2.0 was taken “keeping in view the ongoing consultation process.”

Earlier this year, TRAI had received several representations from Distribution Platform Operators, which are MSOs and DTH service providers, and local cable operators, highlighting the challenges in the implementation of the New Regulatory Framework 2020. After that, it began engaging with stakeholders on the issues and subsequently formed a committee with representatives from various industry bodies for smooth implementation of the provisions of the New Regulatory Framework 2020.

In order to address the issues flagged by the committee, TRAI last month floated a fresh consultation paper seeking stakeholders’ comments for which the deadline to submit comments is till June 6.

New implementation timelines

As per the new implementation timelines, broadcasters will need to submit information on changes in MRP per month of their pay TV channels and the composition and MRP of bouquets of TV channels as per the new regulatory framework by August 31 to TRAI and also publish the information on their website. “The broadcasters who have already submitted their RIOs in compliance with the New Regulatory Framework 2020 may also revise their RIOs by August 31” it added.

The Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) will need to report to TRAI the DRP of pay channels and bouquets of pay channels as per the new framework by September 30. They will also need to submit information regarding the composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels by this deadline. With effect from November 30, 2022, all the distributors of television channels shall ensure that services to the subscribers are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by them, “TRAI added.

Earlier, Distribution Platform Operators were expected to ensure services to subscribers in line with the new regulatory framework with effect from June 1.