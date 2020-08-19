Truecaller rolls out a Spam Activity Indicator for Android users

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature called Spam Activity Indicator for Android users.

The new feature helps users keep track of spam activity through their phone.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller, said, “India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and this always prompts spammers to flood users with unwanted calls and messages. This new feature showcases three important trends — spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. We believe these are the most important indicators that allow you to determine how risky the number is in your communication.”

In 2019, the platform identified 29.7 billion spam calls and 8.5 billion spam SMSes for users in India, it said.

The spam activity indicator provides detailed statistics on a particular spammer and helps users protect themselves from fraudulent calls and messages.

“Spam Activity Indicator extends the context we give to our users for spammers and helps them make better decisions related to further interactions with spam numbers,” Truecaller said in its official release.

Users can access these statistics by tapping on the spammer’s profile image in the app.

Currently, these stats include spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours.

Spam Reports show the number of times that a particular number has been marked as spams while Call Activity shows the number of calls the number has made recently. Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active.

The platform will also be rolling out a new update in the coming future which will show these states directly in the Caller ID (or in the Full-Screen Caller ID, if enabled). Free number search and spammer statistics are also available on Truecaller’s official website.