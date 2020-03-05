Twitter co-founder Biz Stone invests in Gyana

Serial entrepreneur from India Joyeeta Das raised a ‘pre A’ funding of $3.9 million for her London based data science startup Gyana. The funding was led by Fuel Adventures, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, in addition to Green Shores Capital and U+I.

Gyana plans to use the latest round of funding to support growing its product user base, while aiding expansion across Europe and India soon. Gyana’s mission is to enable ‘citizen data scientists’ by liberating the use of coding and big data away from the highly technical and niche, to being as commonplace as Excel.

The company’s first product, Neera, is a human movement data tool, harvesting information from more than 80 anonymised data points. This big data AI tool, has been crucial for industries ranging from property to retail and consulting.

Commenting on the recent funding, Co-Founder Joyeeta Das said “We see no-code in a similar light to the use of translation services for languages. Not everyone on the planet is suited to being a developer, and even though newer generations are becoming more computer literate, we think there will still be a limited pool of professional high-level developers. As such, as businesses become increasingly tech-heavy, there is only ever going to be a growing need for No-Code platforms to take the burden off of development teams. We are also considering entering the Indian market soon as we see a huge market there.”