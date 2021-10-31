Twitter expands option to ‘Super Follow’ to iOS users globally

Twitter has expanded the option to Super Follow select creators to more users globally.

Now everyone on iOS globally will have the option to Super Follow select creators. Super Follow is a paid subscription feature on the platform.

"It’s Super Following time –– everyone globally on iOS now has the option to Super Follow select creators," Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

Twitter has been working on the feature for creators or publishers that will allow users to get access to bonus content.

The social media major had first mentioned the feature at its Analyst Day event earlier this year. The feature works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter, as shared by Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product.

It had first begun testing the feature in September this year, rolling it out to to some people in the U.S. who will be able to share an extra level of content and conversation with their most engaged followers on Twitter.

"With Super Follows, people can monetise bonus or behind-the-scenes content on Twitter, and in exchange, these subscribers get special access to even more of their favourite authentic Twitter content and conversations," it had explained in an official release.

Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month for their content including early previews and subscriber-only conversations.

They can earn up to 97 per cent of revenue through their Super Follows subscription, after third party in-app purchase fees, and until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings across all Twitter monetisation products.

After $50,000 in lifetime earnings, they can earn up to 80 per cent of revenue after third party in-app purchase fees.

It had rolled out the feature to iOS users in the US and Canada. It is now expanding the feature to all iOS users globally.